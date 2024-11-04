Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 943.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $168.92 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.03. The firm has a market cap of $788.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.19%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at $204,399,515.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.54.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

