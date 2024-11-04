Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 958.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 899.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,543,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,850 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,071.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 317,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,425,000 after purchasing an additional 289,938 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 898.9% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 943.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $168.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $788.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.03.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 184.19%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

