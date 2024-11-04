Brokerages Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Target Price at $3.78

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Angi in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Angi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Institutional Trading of Angi

Angi Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Angi by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,722,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after buying an additional 95,514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 494,739 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 1,372.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,401,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,515 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 24.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 161,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Angi by 469.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 511,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 421,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.06 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

