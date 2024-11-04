Brokerages Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Target Price at $3.78

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.78.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Angi in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Angi to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANGI
Institutional Trading of Angi
Angi Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.10.
Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $315.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.06 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.
About Angi
Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Angi
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.