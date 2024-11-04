Brokerages Set Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target at $55.32

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie started coverage on Braze in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $738,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,852,986.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $339,523.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,955.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $738,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,749 shares in the company, valued at $24,852,986.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,658 shares of company stock worth $7,980,396. 24.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Braze by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Braze by 2.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Braze by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Braze by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRZE opened at $31.67 on Friday. Braze has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $61.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

