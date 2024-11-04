Brokerages Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target at $29.58

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.58.

EVER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,517.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $207,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,510,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,070,324.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,517.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,629. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 133.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVER opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.08 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $28.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

