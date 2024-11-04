Brokerages Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Price Target at $38.63

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.75.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,087.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,142.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,087.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,651 shares of company stock valued at $918,158 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $41.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.60. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

