Brokerages Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Target Price at $73.63

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.63.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,425.86 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $122.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

