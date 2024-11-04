Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Price Target at C$40.82

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays set a C$39.00 price target on Manulife Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total value of C$81,116.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,474.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In related news, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total value of C$81,116.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,474.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.73, for a total transaction of C$414,439.23. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,596. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$41.13 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$24.81 and a 12 month high of C$42.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 36.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The stock has a market cap of C$72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.27 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 17.34%. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.6104452 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

