Brokerages Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) PT at $20.00

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMI. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Trading Up 5.1 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 43,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 118.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 25,779 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 297,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

