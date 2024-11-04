Brokerages Set Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) PT at $128.79

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RVTY shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised Revvity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Revvity Stock Performance

Revvity Announces Dividend

NYSE:RVTY opened at $121.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average is $114.11. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. Revvity has a 52-week low of $82.17 and a 52-week high of $128.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $262,859.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,276.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,237.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,276.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,807 shares of company stock valued at $937,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Revvity by 1.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Revvity by 0.5% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Revvity by 2.3% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Revvity by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revvity

)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

