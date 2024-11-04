Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Price Target at GBX 979.67

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 979.67 ($12.70).

STAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.97) to GBX 1,020 ($13.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.27) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 913.80 ($11.85) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,050.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 571 ($7.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 918.40 ($11.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 802 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 754.58.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

