Brokerages Set Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target at $74.00

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.
Several equities research analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,011.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.
