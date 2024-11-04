Brokers Set Expectations for Curtiss-Wright FY2024 Earnings

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $10.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.53. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $10.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.60.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CW opened at $348.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $198.45 and a 1-year high of $371.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

