Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 98,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

BRO opened at $104.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $107.67.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

