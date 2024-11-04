Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $242.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.31 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.85. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

