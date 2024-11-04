Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.10.

CABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

CABA stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,356 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 790,654 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 643.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 272,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1,610.1% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 286,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 269,675 shares during the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

