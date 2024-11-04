Capital One Financial Expects Lower Earnings for Transocean

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Transocean in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RIG. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Transocean Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE RIG opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.78. Transocean has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other news, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 1,748.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 245,861 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 232,561 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $197,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Transocean by 23.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 506,105 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 97,676 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth $3,768,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,785 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.