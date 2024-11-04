Capital Power FY2024 EPS Forecast Raised by Atb Cap Markets

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.16. Atb Cap Markets has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPX. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Capital Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.11.

CPX opened at C$55.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.53. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$33.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total value of C$308,355.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $322,274. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Capital Power’s payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

