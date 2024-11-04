Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Capri Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $20.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. Capri has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.05.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,865,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Capri by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,294 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at $2,149,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 504,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

