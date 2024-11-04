Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVFree Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.69 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 8.95%.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

