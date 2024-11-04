Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

JPM stock opened at $222.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.23 and a fifty-two week high of $226.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.