CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) versus Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Head-To-Head Comparison

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of CG Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Gritstone bio shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Gritstone bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CG Oncology and Gritstone bio”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CG Oncology $200,000.00 12,044.21 -$48.61 million N/A N/A Gritstone bio $496,000.00 7.05 -$138.49 million ($1.24) -0.03

Profitability

CG Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gritstone bio.

This table compares CG Oncology and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CG Oncology N/A N/A N/A Gritstone bio -910.50% -328.51% -82.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CG Oncology and Gritstone bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CG Oncology 0 0 8 1 3.11 Gritstone bio 0 3 0 1 2.50

CG Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $63.88, suggesting a potential upside of 77.88%. Gritstone bio has a consensus target price of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 6,628.78%. Given Gritstone bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gritstone bio is more favorable than CG Oncology.

Summary

CG Oncology beats Gritstone bio on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc., an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients. It also develops PIVOT-006, a cretostimogene monotherapy for intermediate-risk NMIBC following transurethral resection of the bladder tumor; and CORE-008 for treating patients with high-risk NMIBC, including BCG-exposed and BCG-naïve NMIBC patients. CG Oncology, Inc. was formerly known as Cold Genesys, Inc. and changed its name to CG Oncology, Inc. in June 2020. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors. The company is also developing SLATE, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors. In addition, it develops CORAL, a COVID-19 vaccine program; and a therapeutic vaccine candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials designed to treat and cure human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; and license agreement with Genevant Sciences GmbH. The company was formerly known as Gritstone Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Gritstone bio, Inc. in May 2021. Gritstone bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

