Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,396,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $58.59 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.47.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

