Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives $64.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of CMG opened at $58.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

