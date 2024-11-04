Citigroup Cuts Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $38.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,107,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,450,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,064,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,061,000 after buying an additional 799,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 47.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,536,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after buying an additional 1,778,263 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,063,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,912,000 after purchasing an additional 505,180 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

