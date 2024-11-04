CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Financial Survey

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Get RocketFuel Blockchain alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 4.19, meaning that its share price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RocketFuel Blockchain and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $21.42, suggesting a potential upside of 107.53%. Given CleanSpark’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A N/A CleanSpark -46.31% -3.64% -3.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and CleanSpark”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 3.36 -$3.78 million N/A N/A CleanSpark $168.41 million 15.51 -$136.59 million N/A N/A

RocketFuel Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CleanSpark.

Summary

CleanSpark beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.