Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 0.9 %

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,134.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,285.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,129.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $628.00 and a 52-week high of $1,376.84.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 17.40%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.