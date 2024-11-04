Comparing SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) & Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) and SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of SRIVARU shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRIVARU has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.06 billion 1.18 -$1.19 billion ($0.57) -2.00 SRIVARU $40,000.00 268.66 -$11.43 million N/A N/A

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and SRIVARU”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SRIVARU has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and SRIVARU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and SRIVARU, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 3 1 0 1.83 SRIVARU 0 0 0 0 N/A

Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus price target of $1.58, suggesting a potential upside of 38.60%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than SRIVARU.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

