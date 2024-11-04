Comparing Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Talen Energy and Central Puerto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talen Energy 41.79% 2.27% 0.82% Central Puerto 52.54% 21.76% 14.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talen Energy and Central Puerto”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talen Energy $4.23 billion 2.10 $613.00 million N/A N/A Central Puerto $1.20 billion 1.42 $562.57 million $2.45 4.58

Analyst Ratings

Talen Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Central Puerto.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Talen Energy and Central Puerto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talen Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 Central Puerto 0 1 0 0 2.00

Talen Energy currently has a consensus price target of $205.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.09%. Central Puerto has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.05%. Given Talen Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Talen Energy is more favorable than Central Puerto.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Talen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Central Puerto shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Talen Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Central Puerto shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Talen Energy beats Central Puerto on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal. The Company’s Susquehanna nuclear power plant has approximately two boiling water reactors with a combined capacity of over 2,600 megawatts. Its fossil fuel plants are located in Athens, Barney Davis, Bayonne, Brandon Shores, Brunner Island, Camden, Colstrip and Dartmouth, among others. It has an art energy trading center located in Allentown, Pennsylvania (PA), where it manages asset load obligations, fuel supply, capacity and related products, and all supporting physical or financial transactions for its electric generation portfolio.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto S.A. engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms. It also engages in the natural gas transport and distribution business. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

