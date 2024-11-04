Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CFLT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CFLT

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. Confluent has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $35.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $4,647,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,045,235.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $4,647,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,045,235.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 22,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $497,035.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,039,706.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 524,453 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,388. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,403,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,075,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Confluent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Confluent by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,510,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.