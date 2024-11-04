Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 1,341 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Congress Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 329,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 181.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 46,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.94 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $139.23 and a twelve month high of $226.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $627.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.15 and its 200 day moving average is $206.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.