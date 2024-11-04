Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 1,341 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Congress Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 329,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 181.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 46,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.94 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $139.23 and a twelve month high of $226.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $627.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.15 and its 200 day moving average is $206.90.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.81.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
