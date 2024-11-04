CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get CONMED alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNMD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNMD

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day moving average is $70.07. CONMED has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $117.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. CONMED had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in CONMED by 31.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 224.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 566.7% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.