Contrasting Euronav (CMBT) and Its Rivals

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) is one of 57 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Euronav to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Euronav and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $1.24 billion $858.03 million 2.29 Euronav Competitors $775.62 million $120.80 million 5.84

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Euronav has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav’s peers have a beta of 0.81, meaning that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

43.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 112.38% 22.35% 11.43% Euronav Competitors 31.74% 15.72% 8.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Euronav and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 0 0 0 N/A Euronav Competitors 268 1607 1851 85 2.46

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 35.89%. Given Euronav’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Euronav has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Euronav pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.1% and pay out 36.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

