Contrasting NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) and NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Get Progyny alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Progyny and NewGenIvf Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 7 5 0 2.42 NewGenIvf Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progyny currently has a consensus price target of $27.73, indicating a potential upside of 84.85%. Given Progyny’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Progyny is more favorable than NewGenIvf Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $1.09 billion 1.24 $62.04 million $0.63 23.81 NewGenIvf Group $5.14 million 0.54 $130,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Progyny and NewGenIvf Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than NewGenIvf Group.

Volatility and Risk

Progyny has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewGenIvf Group has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of NewGenIvf Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Progyny shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of NewGenIvf Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and NewGenIvf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny 5.54% 11.97% 8.43% NewGenIvf Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Progyny beats NewGenIvf Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides assistance service programs where various services can be offered through a reimbursement program, including adoption, surrogacy, doula, and travel reimbursement when travel is required to receive medical services. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NewGenIvf Group

(Get Free Report)

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.