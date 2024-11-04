Craig Hallum Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Price

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on THRM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $43.27 on Thursday. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $220,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,395,313.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

