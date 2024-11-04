Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 298 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $68.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average is $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

