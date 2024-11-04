Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 861 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.14. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.68 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.