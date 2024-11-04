Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 1,581 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 465.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $117.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.99 and its 200-day moving average is $114.18. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $92.44 and a 52-week high of $120.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

