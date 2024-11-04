Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 19.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Citigroup upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

