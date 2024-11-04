Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1,100.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

TR stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $223.89 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.53%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

