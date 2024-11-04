Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,523 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $595.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

