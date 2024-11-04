Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $171,000 Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 3,803.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 817.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MP Materials from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.90. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,249. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

