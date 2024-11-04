Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $276,000 Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 36.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $65.27 on Monday. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $73.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSEX. Baird R W lowered Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Middlesex Water from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSEX

Middlesex Water Profile

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.