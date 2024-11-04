Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $296,000 Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDRR. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the second quarter worth $60,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 24.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $51.42 on Monday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

