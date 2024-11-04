Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $124.21 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $161.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

