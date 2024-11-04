Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.92 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

