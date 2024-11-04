Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $171.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $185.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.89 and a 52 week high of $194.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Melius Research boosted their target price on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

