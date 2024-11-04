Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

SYLD opened at $69.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.06.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.