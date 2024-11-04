Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 325 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 119.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after buying an additional 50,014 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 20.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 167,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,051 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hershey in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.61.

Hershey Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HSY opened at $179.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.53. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $176.78 and a 12 month high of $211.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

