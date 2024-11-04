Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 669 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.